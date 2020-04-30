Home

Ray Brown

Ray Brown Notice
BROWN Ray
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 20th April 2020.

Dearly loved dad and grandad.
Proprietor of Ray's Scooter Service for over 40 years.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service.
For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Ray's memory to Serv Sussex (Motorcycle blood couriers) via https://raymondbrown.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
