|
|
|
DELLOW Raymond Norris
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 10th January 2020, after a
brave battle with COPD.
A much loved dad to Tracy, Sharon, Lynne,
Lisa, Danny and the late James and Gary,
a grandad to 12 grandchildren and great-grandad
to 3 great-grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family
and his many friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at 10:20 a.m. on Friday 31st January 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Everyone who knew Ray is welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to either the British Lung Foundation or
The Royal British Legion (for the Poppy Appeal)
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020