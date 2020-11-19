|
|
|
FIELDGATE RAYMOND HERBERT Raymond (known as Ray to family and friends)
passed away at Worthing Hospital
on 7.11.20 aged 86
after a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved partner to Ann,
brother to Beryl and uncle to Juliet,
Sandra, Elaine, Leigh & Jacqueline.
The funeral service is to take place at
Worthing Crematorium on Monday
7th December at 11.30am.
Due to current restrictions attendance
at Ray's funeral service will be limited.
Family flowers only. Donations can be made in Ray's memory directly to The Carers Trust or
St. Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020