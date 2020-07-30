|
|
|
ROBERTS Raymond Alan Father to three sons, Mark, Nicolas and Paul
and a grandfather of 5,
passed away peacefully
with the love of his family present.
A short battle with cancer,
his third in recent years,
that sadly this time took his life away from us on
Wednesday 22nd July 2020.
Raymond lived in Worthing all his life and
will be missed by everyone that knew him as a
characterful and charming gentleman.
A keen sportsman who was known throughout Sussex for his dedication to playing football, then on to refereeing and later in life for his bowls.
A private funeral is taking place at
3:00 pm on Friday 7th August 2020,
with a request that anyone wishing
to send flowers, instead donate to the
incredible team at St Barnabas House,
whose support in his final days
cannot be measured.
Friends who wish to pay their respects,
are asked to do so on the site below,
with requests for you to share your
history, stories and pictures of Ray.
Donations, if desired, can also be sent
in Ray's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://rayroberts.muchloved.com or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020