Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebbeca Lock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebbeca Lock

Notice Condolences

Rebbeca Lock Notice
LOCK Rebbeca Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th December 2019
at Worthing Hospital, following a short
illness, aged 53 years.

Rebbeca will be very much missed by Terry,
Nick, Lisa, Ricky, family members and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 27th January 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

This will be followed by private
burial at Durrington Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Rebbeca's memory
to St. Barnabas House via
https://rebbeca-lock.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -