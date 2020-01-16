|
LOCK Rebbeca Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 29th December 2019
at Worthing Hospital, following a short
illness, aged 53 years.
Rebbeca will be very much missed by Terry,
Nick, Lisa, Ricky, family members and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 27th January 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
This will be followed by private
burial at Durrington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in Rebbeca's memory
to St. Barnabas House via
https://rebbeca-lock.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020