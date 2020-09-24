|
|
|
Carty Richard Passed away peacefully at home on
2nd September 2020, aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Maria,
much loved dad to Kathryn and
adored "gwandad" to Lily and Finn.
Beloved brother to Jimmy, Ursula
and Patricia and much loved uncle.
Remembered for his devotion to his family, his incredible sense of humour and terrific taste in music.
A truly wonderful man, who was so loved by so many.
His loss will be felt forever.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m. on
Friday 2nd October 2020, at St Michael's Church, Worthing followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.
Attendance will be by invite only due
to COVID restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Richard's memory to either
St Barnabas or Macmillan.
All arrangements being managed by;
Rounce Funeral Services
3, Half Moon Parade,
Half Moon Lane
Worthing
BN13 2EL
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020