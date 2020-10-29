Home

Hayward Richard Spencer Passed away suddenly but peacefully on
16th October, aged 74 years.

A wonderful husband and father,
a kind and generous soul who brought
laughter and joy to so many.

Richard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A private funeral service will take place on
30th October, at The Chapel, H.D. Tribe Ltd,
Shoreham-by-Sea, with flowers
being provided by family.

If desired, donations may be sent in Richard's
memory to the RNLI (Shoreham Branch),
The Children's Society or
Paws & Claws Animal Rescue Service
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
