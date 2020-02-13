Home

KRAWIEC Richard On January 29th 2020 aged 70 years.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by, wife Barbara,
children Daniel, Annette, Joanna and Helen,
all his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday February 28th at 12:20pm.

Rather than sending flowers,
please could you make a donation to
Cancer Research UK or Macmillan and send to:
c/o H.D.Tribe, 259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea,
BN12 4PA Tel; 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
