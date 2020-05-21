|
Minton Richard
(AKA Dickie Minton) Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 13th May 2020, aged 84.
Dearly loved and will be missed by all family and friends.
Lost but never forgotten.
Private family funeral service at HD Tribe Chapel, Broadwater but a celebration of his life will take place when circumstances allow.
Donations to East Preston Cricket Club
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020