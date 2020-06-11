Home

Renn Richard Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 6th June in
Great Western Hospital, Swindon.

He was much loved and will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

Due to the current circumstances the
funeral service will remain a private affair.
Family flowers only.

Donations in Richard's memory,
if desired, payable to The Dogs Trust
and sent directly to The Dogs Trust,
Brighton Road, Shoreham by Sea, BN43 5LT.

All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare on
01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020
