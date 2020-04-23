Home

Richard Sims

Richard Sims Notice
SIMS Richard John Sadly passed away 13th April 2020 aged 73.
Loving husband to his late wife Gillian and much loved father to Diana, Debbie and Michelle and adored grandfather to Samantha, Richard, Andrea and Daniella.

Your sudden death came all too soon,
but you are once again reunited with your beloved Gill
after a short 4 month separation.
We know you will be taking good care of each other xxx

Funeral at 11.30am on 30th April. Donations c/o Ian Hart or via much loved website richardsims.muchloved.com
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
