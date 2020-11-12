|
JOHNSTON Ricky Paul
Died suddenly and unexpectedly at home
on the 24th October 2020, aged 58.
A wonderful dad to his four children,
Alex, Michael, Emily and Elizabeth and a wonderful, loving and much loved son, brother and nephew.
He will be so sadly missed by all his family and friends.
You left us so quickly, we never had time to say goodbye.
We will miss you and love you always.
God bless, sleep tight.
Those we love never go away,
they still walk beside us every day.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Rick's memory to British Heart Foundation via https://rickyjohnston.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020