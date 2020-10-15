|
JUBY Rita Gladys Passed away in Fernbank Residential Care Home on the 8th October 2020, aged 93.
A much loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Rita's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020