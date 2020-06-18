|
|
|
ROBERTSON Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully after a long battle
with COVID-19 on Sunday 7th June 2020
at St Richard's Hospital,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Shirley for 55 years.
Adored father of Naomi and Alistair.
Loving father-in-law to Michael and Lisa.
Cherished Papa to Rhiannon, Arran,
Strachan, Iona and Cameron.
'Rest eternal grant unto him o Lord
and let light perpetual shine upon him.
May he rest in peace.'
A private family funeral will be held
at St Nicholas Church Arundel on
Wednesday 24th June 2020.
Bob will be leaving Church at 11:30am
if you want to be in attendance.
He will be lying in repose in St Nicholas Church on
Tuesday 23rd June from 10:30am until 4:30pm.
A celebration of Bob's life
will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o H G King Funeral Services
69 North Road, Lancing,
West Sussex, BN15 9AS
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020