Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Robertson

Notice Condolences

Robert Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Robert
(Bob) Passed away peacefully after a long battle
with COVID-19 on Sunday 7th June 2020
at St Richard's Hospital,
aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of Shirley for 55 years.
Adored father of Naomi and Alistair.
Loving father-in-law to Michael and Lisa.
Cherished Papa to Rhiannon, Arran,
Strachan, Iona and Cameron.

'Rest eternal grant unto him o Lord
and let light perpetual shine upon him.
May he rest in peace.'

A private family funeral will be held
at St Nicholas Church Arundel on
Wednesday 24th June 2020.
Bob will be leaving Church at 11:30am
if you want to be in attendance.
He will be lying in repose in St Nicholas Church on
Tuesday 23rd June from 10:30am until 4:30pm.

A celebration of Bob's life
will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only but donations to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o H G King Funeral Services
69 North Road, Lancing,
West Sussex, BN15 9AS
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -