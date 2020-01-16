Home

RUMBLE Robert
'Bob' Passed away peacefully on 3rd January
at Worthing Hospital, aged 78 years.
Dearly missed and much loved by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00am
on Thursday 23rd January at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made in
Bob's memory to St. Barnabas Hospice or
The British Legion (Shoreham Branch) c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
