TAYLOR Robert George Aged 61 years, sadly passed away after
losing his battle against
Covid19. He fought hard, as did the NHS.
He will be very greatly missed by his wife Jackie, son David and all his beloved family and friends.
We ask that to pay tribute to a great and loved man you raise a glass for him on the 4th June 2020 at 12:00noon, as funeral numbers are restricted and have to be by invitation only.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be made in Robert's memory to Association of NHS Charities' via https://roberttaylor.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020