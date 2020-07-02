|
|
|
FEASEY Robin Robin died after a short illness at Worthing Hospital
on 19th June 2020, aged 80.
Husband of Carol, father of
Vanessa, Nicola and Michelle, poppa to Kristian, Olivia, Nathan, Eloise and Toby, grandpops to Amelia.
Brother of Michael, David and Judy.
Robin served as a Police officer in the
Metropolitan Police for 30 years before moving
to East Preston in 1999.
He will be sadly missed by Maltravers Bowling Club and Worthing Indoor Bowling Club, The Baytree Lunch club and other community clubs and charities.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday 21st July 2020, at Worthing Crematorium, due to the current
pandemic situation, by invitation only.
For any enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex. BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020