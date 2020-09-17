Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Davidson

Notice Condolences

Roger Davidson Notice
Davidson Roger Brian
(The Dodger)
Passed away in St. Richard's Hospital
on the 7th September 2020,
aged 75.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service due to current restrictions.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Roger's memory to either Racehorse Rescue Centre or Barnardo's via https://rogerbriandavidson.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -