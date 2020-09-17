|
|
|
Davidson Roger Brian
(The Dodger)
Passed away in St. Richard's Hospital
on the 7th September 2020,
aged 75.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Roger's memory to either Racehorse Rescue Centre or Barnardo's via https://rogerbriandavidson.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020