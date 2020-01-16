Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Minton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Minton

Notice Condolences

Roger Minton Notice
Minton Roger Passed away peacefully at
St Bridget's Care Home on 4th January, aged 74 years.
Remembered with love by Jennifer, Anthony
and all family and friends.

A Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 23rd January at
Worthing Crematorium at 1:40pm.
No flowers, but donations in Roger's memory may be made payable to Leonard Cheshire Disability and sent direct to St Bridget's Care Home, Ilex Close,
Rustington, BN16 2RX.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -