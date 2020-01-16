|
|
|
Minton Roger Passed away peacefully at
St Bridget's Care Home on 4th January, aged 74 years.
Remembered with love by Jennifer, Anthony
and all family and friends.
A Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 23rd January at
Worthing Crematorium at 1:40pm.
No flowers, but donations in Roger's memory may be made payable to Leonard Cheshire Disability and sent direct to St Bridget's Care Home, Ilex Close,
Rustington, BN16 2RX.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020