PIERCE Roger Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 22nd September 2020, aged 86.
Much loved husband of Brigitte, father of Martin and Birgit, grandfather of Martha, Amber and
Ellen and brother of Michael.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
For any enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 1, 2020