Roger Smith

Roger Smith Notice
Smith Roger Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas House
on 18th December 2019 aged 82 years.
A dearly loved Father and a friend to many,
who will be sadly missed.

A celebration of his life will take place at
Worthing Crematorium Kingswood Chapel on
Monday 3rd February 2020 at 11.00am,
all who knew him are welcome.

Family flowers only with donations if desired to
St Barnabas House sending directly to the charity.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Worthing
on 01903 503 536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
