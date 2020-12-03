Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Baker

Notice Condolences

Ronald Baker Notice
BAKER Ronald Kenneth Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 28th November 2020, aged 83.

A much loved husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 9th December 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.

For all enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live via Website: https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Bade6939 Password: 733351

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Ronald's memory to either
British Heart Foundation or St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -