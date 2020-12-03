|
|
|
BAKER Ronald Kenneth Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 28th November 2020, aged 83.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather,
great-grandfather and brother.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 9th December 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
For all enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live via Website: https://www.obitus.com/ Username: Bade6939 Password: 733351
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Ronald's memory to either
British Heart Foundation or St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020