Clark Ronald Henry
'Nobby' Aged 89. A much loved dad, Granddad, great granddad and great great granddad who will be deeply missed, passed away peacefully at home in Lancing
on 25th August 2020.
Due to current Covid restrictions there will
be a small private funeral at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 21st September 2020 at 11am
with a live webcast available.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, in memory
of Ron to St. Barnabas House Hospice.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 34 South Street,
Lancing, BN15 8AG. Tel 01903 851018.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020