Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancing
34 South Street
Lancing, Sussex BN15 8AG
01903 851 018
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Clark

Notice Condolences

Ronald Clark Notice
Clark Ronald Henry
'Nobby' Aged 89. A much loved dad, Granddad, great granddad and great great granddad who will be deeply missed, passed away peacefully at home in Lancing
on 25th August 2020.

Due to current Covid restrictions there will
be a small private funeral at Worthing Crematorium
on Monday 21st September 2020 at 11am
with a live webcast available.

No flowers please but donations, if desired, in memory
of Ron to St. Barnabas House Hospice.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 34 South Street,
Lancing, BN15 8AG. Tel 01903 851018.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -