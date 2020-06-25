Home

Ronald Tribe Notice
Tribe Ronald Leslie
(Les)
Sadly passed away in Worthing Hospital
on 14th June, aged 82 years.

A dearly loved husband to Marie,
Loving dad to Andy & Steve,
Father-in-law to Lorraine,
Grandad to Sophie, Perry & Megan.

Will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to be held on Monday 29th June,
Kingswood Chapel, Worthing Crematorium at 2pm.

Donations, if desired, to St. Barnabas
c/o Dillistone Funeral Services.
191 South Farm Road, Worthing,
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020
