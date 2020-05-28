|
|
|
WOOD Ronald
(Ron) Passed away in
Worthing Hospital on 23rd May 2020.
Husband of the recently departed
Pat Wood. 71 years married and together again.
Loved you so much dad.
The kindest Dad and Papa in the world.
You both will be missed so much.
Loved by all the family, Nikki, Roger, Hayley, Aimee, Robbie, Tony and
great grandchildren Nellie, Ember, Harry, and Sienna. xx
The joint funeral for Ron and Pat will take place at Worthing Crematorium
on 8th June 2020.
Due to current restrictions attendance at the service will be by invitation only.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, to either Chestnut Tree House or Waders can be made via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020