Rosalie Mahoney

Rosalie Mahoney Notice
Mahoney Rosalie Joyce
(née Tucker) Peacefully passed away at home on
Saturday June 13th 2020, aged 83 years.

Devoted wife to David, Loving mother to Ian and Judith, Nanna to Grandchildren Alex, Calum, Erin and Nicole.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held on 9th July 2020.

Family flowers only; donations in appreciation of Rosalie's life of bringing happiness to children
to the NSPCC or Parkinson's UK,
c/o H.D. Tribe Broadwater, BN14 8HU,
Tel No. 01903 234516
online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020
