|
|
|
GROOM Rosemary Agnes 'Molly' Passed away peacefully at home
on 18th July 2020, aged 91.
A much loved mum, grandmother,
sister-in-law and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Rosemary's memory to CEREBRA
via https://rosemarygroom.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020