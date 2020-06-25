|
|
|
KRAL Rosemary Sarah Anne
(née Lutkin) Sadly passed away peacefully at St Barnabas
on the 18th of June 2020.
Reunited with Husband Victor.
Much loved Mother to Keith, Stepmother,
Grandmother and Great grandmother.
Rosemary will be very sadly missed by all her
family and her many friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday 3rd of July
at St Michaels and All Angels Lancing 3pm.
Due to the current situation there is restricted attendance.
No flowers please, donations, if desired,
can be made to St Barnabas House, Worthing.
For all funeral details please contact
Dunford Funeral Service
Tel - 01903 753160
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020