ORPIN-JACKSON Rosemary Ann Peacefully on the 30th March 2020, aged 78 years.
Rosemary was a former Mayor and Councillor
of Littlehampton who will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to present circumstances there will be
a private funeral but a memorial ceremony
will be held at a later date.
No floral tributes please, but donations to Homelink
are welcome c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020