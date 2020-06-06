|
Wenborn Rosemary Passed away peacefully on the
25th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Cherished and devoted wife of
Ernest George for 62 years.
Beloved Mum to Sarah and her late son David,
also a much-loved Sister and lifelong friend to Barbara.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral will take place at 12 noon on
Wednesday June 10th .
Due to the current situation attendance is by invite only.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
St Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D Tribe Ltd.
Tel. 01903 753232 or donations can be made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020