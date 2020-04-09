Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Roy Cook

Roy Cook Notice
Cook Roy
Aged 87,
passed away peacefully at
St Barnabas House, Worthing,
on Friday the 27th March, 2020.

Unfortunately, because of the current situation,
it has been decided that no attended funeral
will be held at this time and he will be cremated at
Worthing Crematorium on Friday the 10th April.

His family like to express their gratitude to the staff
at St Barnabas House for their great
kindness and support at this difficult time.
If any donations would like to be
made in his memory these should be
sent directly please to St Barnabas House
with a note of his name.

Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
