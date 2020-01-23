Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Yates

Notice Condolences

Roy Yates Notice
YATES Roy Stanley Died suddenly at home on 8th January,
aged 91 years.

Much loved father, grandad, great grandad,
brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

A celebration of his long and happy life
will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 10:40am,
followed by refreshments at
Findon Manor Hotel.

No flowers by request.
Donations can be made to
St Barnabas House or the
British Heart Foundation
c/o H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -