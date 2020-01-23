|
|
|
YATES Roy Stanley Died suddenly at home on 8th January,
aged 91 years.
Much loved father, grandad, great grandad,
brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
A celebration of his long and happy life
will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 10:40am,
followed by refreshments at
Findon Manor Hotel.
No flowers by request.
Donations can be made to
St Barnabas House or the
British Heart Foundation
c/o H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020