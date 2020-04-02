Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Ellis

Notice Condolences

Ruby Ellis Notice
Ellis Ruby Passed away peacefully on
30th March aged 96 years.

Beloved wife of the late Roy,
loving mother of Ray and Rosemary (Bib),
grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 8.

She will be sadly missed.

A private family Funeral Service
will take place on Friday 10th April.

Donations in Ruby's memory
may be made payable to
St Barnabas House and
sent direct to Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.

All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -