Ellis Ruby Passed away peacefully on
30th March aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
loving mother of Ray and Rosemary (Bib),
grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 8.
She will be sadly missed.
A private family Funeral Service
will take place on Friday 10th April.
Donations in Ruby's memory
may be made payable to
St Barnabas House and
sent direct to Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020