JUSTICE Ruth Margaret Aged 77.
Promoted to Glory from an illness bravely fought,
18th March 2020.
Much loved and fondly remembered by
her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren,
members of Worthing Salvation Army,
neighbours and friends.
Private family funeral
at Worthing Crematorium
on 13th April 2020.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Ruth's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://ruthjustice.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020