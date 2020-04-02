Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral
Sunday, Apr. 12, 2020
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Justice

Notice Condolences

Ruth Justice Notice
JUSTICE Ruth Margaret Aged 77.
Promoted to Glory from an illness bravely fought,
18th March 2020.

Much loved and fondly remembered by
her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren,
members of Worthing Salvation Army,
neighbours and friends.

Private family funeral
at Worthing Crematorium
on 13th April 2020.

Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Ruth's memory to
Cancer Research UK via
https://ruthjustice.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -