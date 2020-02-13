Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
HENSTRIDGE Sheila Mary
HENSTRIDGE Sheila Mary
Passed away peacefully in
The Princess Royal Hospital on the
20th January 2020, aged 86.

A much loved mother, grandmother to
Jemima, Fergus, Ophelia and Iris.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11.40am on Thursday 20th February 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be sent in Sheila's memory to St Barnabas House
via https://sheila-henstridge.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
