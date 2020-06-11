|
LEES Sheila Peggy
Passed away on 2nd June 2020, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril,
mum to Karen, Jonathan & Bev and grandmother/nan
to Tim, Jon, David, Matt and Megan.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service for immediate family only
will take place at the Chapel of H.D Tribe.
If desired, donations are welcome
in Sheila's memory to St Barnabas
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020