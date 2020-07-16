|
NOBLE Sheila Mary on July 8th 2020, aged 75 years old.
Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas with daughters Allison and Debbie by her side after a very short battle.
Now reunited with David George after 19 years.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium, Findon, Tuesday 4th August at 11 am.
The service will be webcast.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Breast Cancer and
St Barnabas and all enquiries c/o
HD Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road, Goring BN12 4PA.
Tel: 01903 249913.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020