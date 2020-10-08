|
|
|
Bosley Shirley Ann Passed away peacefully on September 26th 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved and sadly missed by her daughter Sue,
sons Neil, Paul and Steve, all their families and
her many friends.
The private Funeral service will take place on
Friday 16th October at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
Family flowers only please, if desired donations for
St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE
Tel 753232
or donations can be made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020