DOUBLEDAY Shirley Peacefully in The Beeches Nursing Home
on Saturday 10th October 2020.
A much loved daughter, now reunited
with her loving husband Kevin.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 20th October 2020, at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited. Donations, if desired, can be sent in Shirley's memory
to Wadars via
https://shirleydoubleday.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020