FRENCH Shirley Frances Passed away peacefully at
St. Rita's Nursing Home, Burgess Hill,
on 9th May 2020.
Much loved by Alison, Hilary, Elizabeth
and Matthew, their partners and her
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
A private funeral service has been held at
The Chapel, H.D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
If desired, donations in memory of Shirley
may be made to The Alzheimer's Society
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020