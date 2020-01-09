Home

Simon Taylor

Notice Condolences

Simon Taylor Notice
Taylor Simon Passed away in Royal Sussex County Hospital
on 15th December 2019, aged 55 years.
Much loved husband of Clare and
father of Katie and Lucy.
He is very sadly missed.

Funeral Mass to take place on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 12noon in
St Mary of The Angels Catholic Church, Richmond Road, Worthing BN11 1RQ , followed by a private interment.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of "Turning Tides" (previously known as Worthing Churches Homeless Project) may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG, or if preferred, a donation can be made directly to a .
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
