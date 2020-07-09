Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Siva Thiyagalingam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siva Thiyagalingam

Notice Condolences

Siva Thiyagalingam Notice
THIYAGALINGAM Siva Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 26th June 2020, aged 80.

A much loved husband, dad, grandad and brother,
he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 13th July 2020, at
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

For any enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -