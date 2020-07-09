|
THIYAGALINGAM Siva Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 26th June 2020, aged 80.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and brother,
he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Monday 13th July 2020, at
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
For any enquiries, please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020