FORD S J W (Stan) Born 9/12/1927
Beloved husband of Joyce.

Ex P O telegram boy, Brighton.
Late postmaster of Arundel,
Pulborough and Littlehampton.

Private family funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be sent in Stan's memory to Adur Stroke Club c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020
