WITTEN Stanley Albert Thomas Passed away peacefully at Haviland House,
Worthing on 3rd November, aged 94 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Lily.
Dearly missed and much loved by his daughter
Anita, and 'the nippers' Hannah & Serena.
Formerly of Southdown Motor Services Ltd.
Private funeral service to take place on
Thursday 3rd December at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations
may be sent in Stanley's memory to
The Children's Society c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020