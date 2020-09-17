|
CARRINGTON-MOULE Stephanie
Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas House
on 9th September 2020, aged 81 years.
She was the beloved wife of Brian,
much loved mum to Philip, Toni and Darren,
beloved sister to Carolyn and the late Barbara,
adored Nana of Andrew, Hannah, Jamie and Eliza,
and much loved mother-in-law to Claire and Karyn.
A kind, generous and gentle lady,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m. on
Friday 2nd October 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Attendance will be by invite only due to COVID restrictions, alternatively you will be able to view the service via https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Jeye2292 Password: 293153.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Stephanie's memory to either
The Salvation Army or St. Barnabas House via https://stephaniecarrington-moule.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020