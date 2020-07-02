|
BLAIKIE Steve Suddenly at his home on 22nd June 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Cher, Eggy, Pip, Zoe, Toby and Kayleigh and a much loved grandad to all his grandchildren. Loving son of Ann and much loved brother of Jackie.
He will be sadly missed by all his family
and many friends.
The legendary "BJ", gone but not forgotten.
Funeral service to take place at 4:00 p.m. on
Monday 13th July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
It was Steve's express wish that people
wear clothes they feel comfortable in.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Steve's memory to either Friends of Worthing Hospitals,
Chestnut Tree House or
The Bluebell Railway Trust via https://stephenblaikie.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex. BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020