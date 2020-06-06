|
WATERS Steve Passed away peacefully at home on 20th May 2020
aged 54, following a short illness which
was bravely fought, without complaint.
Much loved husband, father, grandad, son and uncle.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service for immediate family to take
place on 4th June 2020.
Family flowers only. Donations in Steve's memory
are welcome and may be made to The Salvation Army
or St Barnabas c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern
Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020