Stuart Turner

Notice Condolences

Stuart Turner Notice
TURNER Stuart William
Passed away following
a long, valiant fight, surrounded by his family at
Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton,
on Sunday, 1st November 2020.

Beloved husband of Jennie; cherished
son of Joyce; much loved brother to Trisha
and a gentle giant of an uncle to many.

A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday 20th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers,
the family would be grateful for donations
to be made to Anthony Nolan via
https://stuartwilliamturner.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
