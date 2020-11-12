|
|
|
TURNER Stuart William
Passed away following
a long, valiant fight, surrounded by his family at
Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton,
on Sunday, 1st November 2020.
Beloved husband of Jennie; cherished
son of Joyce; much loved brother to Trisha
and a gentle giant of an uncle to many.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday 20th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers,
the family would be grateful for donations
to be made to Anthony Nolan via
https://stuartwilliamturner.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020