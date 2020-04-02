Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
12:00
Worthing Crematorium
Susan Dickinson Notice
DICKINSON Susan Jane Passed away peacefully
on the 26th March 2020 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private funeral service to take place
at 12:00 noon on Thursday 16th April 2020
at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Susan's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
